These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

An Israeli drone strike kills a senior Hamas official in Lebanon, flight attendants reject a tentative deal with Air Transat and Canada is knocked out of the world juniors. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Israel-Hamas war: An Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh has killed deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri, sources tell Reuters.

2. Air Transat: Flight attendants have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier. The union says it will be back at the bargaining table later this week.

3. NYE death: The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve says he was an international student.

4. Top concerns: As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.

5. World juniors: Canada has been knocked out of the world junior hockey championship after losing 2-3 in the quarterfinals to Czechia.

One more thing…

More than 70 per cent of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why

A golfer walks a cart path while playing a round at the Shaganappi Point golf course in Calgary, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)