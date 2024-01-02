These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Earthquakes in Japan leave dozens dead, Israel's Supreme Court strikes down a key component of Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul and a Canadian scores the first goal in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Japan earthquakes: Dozens are dead after a series of powerful earthquakes, including a 7.6-magnitude temblor, hit Japan on New Year's Day. The federal government says no Canadians have been reported injured or missing to date.

2. CEOs making more: Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. The report noted only four of the top earners were women -- the same number as those named "Mark" and "Scott."

3. Israeli politics: Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.

4. Hockey milestone: Ella Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont., has become the first goal scorer in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League.

5. Smoking cessation: A new study shows a low-cost plant-based drug may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for people trying to quit smoking.

One more thing…

Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024

The House of Commons is pictured through the foyer doors on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick