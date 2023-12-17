These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The federal government is set to announce to new electric vehicle sales regulations, U.S. President Joe Biden's motorcade is involved in a crash, and Quebec doctors say the situation in the emergency rooms is "out of control."

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Zero emissions vehicles: Canada is expected to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source told Reuters.

2. Biden motorcade: A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding U.S. President Joe Biden 's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

3. 'Out of control': An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's emergency rooms.

4. Israel-Hamas war: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza as the 10-week-old war rages on.

5. Travel tips and advisories: With the holiday travel season officially underway, these are some of the travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.

One more thing...

Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now (Getty Images)