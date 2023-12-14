These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Some members of Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus express differing opinions on Canada's vote for a ceasefire in Gaza, the RCMP warns of a dangerous fentanyl mixture and Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Israel-Hamas: Some MPs in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus are expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" at the UN.

2. Mexico: A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said.

3. Aging: A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. Read the second part of a new series from CTVNews.ca.

4. Fentanyl: Mounties are warning the public of a dangerous drug mixture including fentanyl and an animal sedative that is circulating throughout southern Saskatchewan.

5. Recall: Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system after announcing a recall of more than two million vehicles for the issue in the United States.

One more thing…

Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'

This image released by Netflix shows Dominic West as Prince Charles, left, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in a scene from 'The Crown." (Keith Bernstein/Netflix via AP_