5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Some members of Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus express differing opinions on Canada's vote for a ceasefire in Gaza, the RCMP warns of a dangerous fentanyl mixture and Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Israel-Hamas: Some MPs in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus are expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" at the UN.

    2. Mexico: A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said.

    3. Aging: A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. Read the second part of a new series from CTVNews.ca.

    4. Fentanyl: Mounties are warning the public of a dangerous drug mixture including fentanyl and an animal sedative that is circulating throughout southern Saskatchewan.

    5. Recall: Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system after announcing a recall of more than two million vehicles for the issue in the United States.

    Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'

    This image released by Netflix shows Dominic West as Prince Charles, left, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in a scene from 'The Crown." (Keith Bernstein/Netflix via AP_

    Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'

    The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

