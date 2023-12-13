5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canada sides with a majority of nations at the UN in voting for a ceasefire in Gaza, new data reveals the expected rapid rise in Canada's senior population and Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher dies at 61. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Israel-Hamas: Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups.

    2. Aging in Canada: New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043, a rapid rise that will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment. Read the first part of a new series from CTVNews.ca.

    3. Cold case: A 61-year-old Quebec inmate has been arrested in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins, who vanished after leaving a friend's home in Sainte-Thérèse, Que., on her bicycle.

    4. Politician leaving: Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years.

    5. Rare sight: This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male.

    One more thing…

    Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

    Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for a portrait at CBS Radford Studios, Nov. 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA 'Totally dysfunctional': Older Canadians anxious about health-care access as senior population rises

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News