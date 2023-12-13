These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada sides with a majority of nations at the UN in voting for a ceasefire in Gaza, new data reveals the expected rapid rise in Canada's senior population and Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher dies at 61. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Israel-Hamas: Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups.

2. Aging in Canada: New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043, a rapid rise that will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment. Read the first part of a new series from CTVNews.ca.

3. Cold case: A 61-year-old Quebec inmate has been arrested in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins, who vanished after leaving a friend's home in Sainte-Thérèse, Que., on her bicycle.

4. Politician leaving: Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years.

5. Rare sight: This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male.

One more thing…

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for a portrait at CBS Radford Studios, Nov. 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)