These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

An Ontario man accused of aiding suicides now faces new murder charges, the federal government unveils some details of its long-awaited dental care plan and a member of the reality show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" has died. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Kenneth Law: An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges.

2. Dental care: The federal government unveiled some details of a long-awaited plan to help uninsured Canadians afford dental care. Here's what you need to know.

3. Israel-Hamas war: Israel and the U.S. face growing isolation over Gaza as the offensive grinds on with no end in sight.

4. Pensions: Public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there is little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see the province leave the Canada Pension Plan.

5. Honey Boo Boo: Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," has died.

One more thing…

The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it.

A shooting star can be seen during the Geminid meteor stream in the starry sky above the Kochelsee and the summit of the Herzogstand early Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)