These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    1. Devil’s Bridge drowning: Two Canadian citizens have been confirmed dead in Antigua, Global Affairs says.

    2. Carbon pricing debate: Senators were intimidated and had their privilege breached, the Senate Speaker ruled.

    3. RBC fined: A financial intel agency handed down a $7.4M penalty to the Royal Bank of Canada.

    4. Inflation update: The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.

    5. Offensive expanded: Heavy fighting in Gaza halts most aid delivery and leaves civilians with few places to seek safety.

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    A person uses a broom to clean snow from their vehicle following the first significant snowfall of the season in Halifax on Monday, December 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

    

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

