These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Two Canadians died in Antigua, Senate Speaker Gagné ruled Senators were intimidated and RBC was fined $7.4M.

1. Devil’s Bridge drowning: Two Canadian citizens have been confirmed dead in Antigua, Global Affairs says.

2. Carbon pricing debate: Senators were intimidated and had their privilege breached, the Senate Speaker ruled.

3. RBC fined: A financial intel agency handed down a $7.4M penalty to the Royal Bank of Canada.

4. Inflation update: The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.

5. Offensive expanded: Heavy fighting in Gaza halts most aid delivery and leaves civilians with few places to seek safety.

Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

A person uses a broom to clean snow from their vehicle following the first significant snowfall of the season in Halifax on Monday, December 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese