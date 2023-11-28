These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Israel and Hamas extend their truce by two more days, Alberta invokes its sovereignty act and Google says it will start deleting "inactive" accounts. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Israel-Hamas war: Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their ceasefire for two more days past Monday, the Qatari government said.

2. Sovereignty act: Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta's sovereignty act on Monday in opposition to Ottawa's looming clean electricity rules.

3. Winnipeg shooting: Police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a weekend shooting, with the suspect still at-large and considered dangerous.

4. Huntsville collision: The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville, Ont., over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.

5. Sextortion: Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion.

One more thing…

Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know

Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)