These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Hamas releases more hostages to Israel amid a fragile truce, one person is dead after a salmonella outbreak in cantaloupe, and the Indian high commissioner to Canada speaks to CTV’s Question Period in an exclusive interview.

    1. 'Tears of joy': Of the 14 Israeli hostages freed Sunday, four of them have connections to Canada, and friends and family in Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief.

    2. Salmonella outbreak: The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.

    3. Canada-India relations: India’s high commissioner to Canada says his government is cooperating with an American investigation into an alleged thwarted assassination attempt, but not Canada’s investigation into the June killing of a Sikh leader in B.C., because of a disparity between the information both countries have shared in their probes.

    4. Israel-Hamas ceasefire:  International mediators were pressing to extend a ceasefire in Gaza that has halted the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades but is set to expire after Monday.

    5. Word of the year:  In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, what do you think the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is?

    A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins, the federal government confirms there's no evidence of terrorism in the Rainbow Bridge vehicle blast, and Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

