These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Hamas releases more hostages to Israel amid a fragile truce, one person is dead after a salmonella outbreak in cantaloupe, and the Indian high commissioner to Canada speaks to CTV’s Question Period in an exclusive interview.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. 'Tears of joy': Of the 14 Israeli hostages freed Sunday, four of them have connections to Canada, and friends and family in Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief.

2. Salmonella outbreak: The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.

3. Canada-India relations: India’s high commissioner to Canada says his government is cooperating with an American investigation into an alleged thwarted assassination attempt, but not Canada’s investigation into the June killing of a Sikh leader in B.C., because of a disparity between the information both countries have shared in their probes.

4. Israel-Hamas ceasefire: International mediators were pressing to extend a ceasefire in Gaza that has halted the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades but is set to expire after Monday.

5. Word of the year: In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, what do you think the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is?

One more thing...

Official start of flu season will likely be declared this week: PHAC

A patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/LM Otero