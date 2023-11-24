These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins, the federal government confirms there's no evidence of terrorism in the Rainbow Bridge vehicle blast, and Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Israel-Hamas war: A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

2. Femicide: A Toronto-based organization has launched a campaign to declare the murder of women and girls, killed solely for their gender, a national emergency.

3. Bridge blast: The federal government has confirmed there is "no evidence of terrorism at this time" in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday that left two people dead. The crossing has since reopened.

4. Dublin: Violent clashes broke out in Ireland's capital Thursday evening after a five-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.

5. Pistorius: Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole after spending nearly 10 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend.

One more thing…

Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch

A photo shared by SaskTip shows a home abandoned in a ditch. (SaskTip)