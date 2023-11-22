These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The federal government releases its fall economic statement, Israel agrees to a ceasefire and hostage deal, and a stunning new image is out from the James Webb Space Telescope. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Fiscal update: The federal government has released its latest fall economic statement, which includes billions of dollars in new spending and measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply. Here is how the fiscal update may affect you.

2. Israel-Hamas war: Israel's cabinet has approved a temporary ceasefire deal with Hamas that will see the release of dozens of hostages after six weeks of fighting.

3. Groceries: While food prices remain elevated, their year-over-year growth slowed slightly to 5.4 per cent in October. Here are the food prices that increased, and decreased, in October.

4. Crypto: Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to pay a roughly US$4 billion settlement after its founder pleaded guilty to a felony related to his failure to prevent money laundering on the platform.

5. James Webb: NASA has released an image from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the centre of our galaxy in never-before-seen detail.

One more thing...

Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo

Lindsay Bryant was about to go for one of her regular cold water swims south of Nanaimo when she saw a commotion in the water about 100 metres from shore. (Lindsay Bryant)