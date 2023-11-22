5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The federal government releases its fall economic statement, Israel agrees to a ceasefire and hostage deal, and a stunning new image is out from the James Webb Space Telescope. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Fiscal update: The federal government has released its latest fall economic statement, which includes billions of dollars in new spending and measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply. Here is how the fiscal update may affect you.

    2. Israel-Hamas war: Israel's cabinet has approved a temporary ceasefire deal with Hamas that will see the release of dozens of hostages after six weeks of fighting.

    3. Groceries: While food prices remain elevated, their year-over-year growth slowed slightly to 5.4 per cent in October. Here are the food prices that increased, and decreased, in October.

    4. Crypto: Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to pay a roughly US$4 billion settlement after its founder pleaded guilty to a felony related to his failure to prevent money laundering on the platform.

    5. James Webb: NASA has released an image from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the centre of our galaxy in never-before-seen detail.

    One more thing...

    Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo

    Lindsay Bryant was about to go for one of her regular cold water swims south of Nanaimo when she saw a commotion in the water about 100 metres from shore. (Lindsay Bryant)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News