These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada's fall economic update is set to be released, the federal government condemns "extremist settler violence" in the West Bank and costly flights for Newfoundlanders. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Fall economic update: The Canadian government's fall economic statement will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed. Check back here this afternoon for updates.

2. West Bank violence: Global Affairs Canada has released a statement condemning "extremist settler violence" against Palestinians in the West Bank and is calling on the government of Israel to intervene.

3. Poisoning death: A 41-year-old Saskatchewan farmer has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after poisoning his wife with strychnine.

4. Newfoundland flights: Starting next summer, it will be cheaper for Newfoundland residents to fly to Europe than to fly across their own province.

5. Buffy Sainte-Marie: A documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, made before her Indigenous ancestry was called into question, has won an International Emmy Award.

One more thing:

Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during a concert at Lanxess Arena, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Cologne, Germany. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)