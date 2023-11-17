These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The suspect in the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. has been convicted, a court quashed the federal government's single-use plastics ban, and data from Nanos Research shows the Liberals are on a "steep downward trajectory."

1. Veltman verdict: A Windsor, Ont., jury returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family.

2. Plastics ban: The Federal Court quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds.

3. Trudeau trailing Poilievre: There have been months' worth of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, but what does a long-term look at party standings show?

4. Steering clear: Blame the alphabet for the fact Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit, because other than during a photo op, the Canadian and Chinese leaders seemed to avoid each other.

5. Search for survivors: More than five weeks into Israel's war against Hamas, some streets are now more like graveyards. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tons of rubble with shovels and iron bars and their bare hands.

One more thing:

Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during a concert at Lanxess Arena, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Cologne, Germany. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)