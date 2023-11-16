5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The prime minister was swarmed by protesters, two more Canadians leave Gaza and CTVNews.ca readers say how they feel about heat pumps.

    Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Trudeau swarmed: 100 officers were deployed after the prime minister was surrounded at a Vancouver restaurant.

    2. Israel-Hamas war: Two more Canadians have left the Gaza Strip as Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu's rebuke of Trudeau's comments.

    3. 'An intentional act': Homicide detectives were called in after four people were hit by a vehicle in Toronto parking lot.

    4. Expanded offensive: A signal that fighting is about to expand in Gaza comes a day after Israeli forces began searching the region's largest hospital.

    5. 'Hibernation': Canada's housing market is still in a slump, with fewer properties being listed and fewer sales being made, according to new monthly data.

    One more thing…

    Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us.

    A heat pump works outside a Viessmann distribution center in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

    Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

