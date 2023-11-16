These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The prime minister was swarmed by protesters, two more Canadians leave Gaza and CTVNews.ca readers say how they feel about heat pumps.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Trudeau swarmed: 100 officers were deployed after the prime minister was surrounded at a Vancouver restaurant.

2. Israel-Hamas war: Two more Canadians have left the Gaza Strip as Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu's rebuke of Trudeau's comments.

3. 'An intentional act': Homicide detectives were called in after four people were hit by a vehicle in Toronto parking lot.

4. Expanded offensive: A signal that fighting is about to expand in Gaza comes a day after Israeli forces began searching the region's largest hospital.

5. 'Hibernation': Canada's housing market is still in a slump, with fewer properties being listed and fewer sales being made, according to new monthly data.

One more thing…

Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us.

A heat pump works outside a Viessmann distribution center in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)