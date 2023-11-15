5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Israel launches what it calls an 'operation' in Gaza's largest hospital, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran pleads guilty and a pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets helps raise money for charity.

    Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Israel-Hamas war: The Israeli military says it has launched an operation in Gaza hospital

    2. James Topp: Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty

    3. Adam Johnson: Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game

    4. Prime minister on the move: New government Airbus plane takes inaugural international flight

    5. '@JustinTrudeau': Prime minister rebuked by Netanyahu after urging 'maximum restraint' to protect civilians

    One more thing…

    How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity

    Kristi Allan created a raffle using a pair of tickets to one of next year's Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto. The proceeds are being donated to a charity in St. John's, N.L. (CTV National News)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

