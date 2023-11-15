These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Israel launches what it calls an 'operation' in Gaza's largest hospital, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran pleads guilty and a pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets helps raise money for charity.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Israel-Hamas war: The Israeli military says it has launched an operation in Gaza hospital

2. James Topp: Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty

3. Adam Johnson: Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game

4. Prime minister on the move: New government Airbus plane takes inaugural international flight

5. '@JustinTrudeau': Prime minister rebuked by Netanyahu after urging 'maximum restraint' to protect civilians

One more thing…

How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity

Kristi Allan created a raffle using a pair of tickets to one of next year's Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto. The proceeds are being donated to a charity in St. John's, N.L. (CTV National News)