These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver is dead, a drug-resistant salmonella outbreak has hit six provinces, and Canada is set to mint new coins with the image of King Charles III.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Vivian Silver dead: The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7.

2. Salmonella outbreak: An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

3. The King's coins: The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of King Charles III that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.

4. Masking up: Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.

5. Agents open fire: Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, police said.

One more thing...

Heat pumps: What are the benefits amid pollution pricing debate?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Ernest Moral about a heat pump he was installing during a visit to an apartment complex under construction in Hamilton, Ont., July 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power