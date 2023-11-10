These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Global Affairs said 32 Canadians were evacuated from Gaza on Thursday, and more are expected to leave Friday. Plus, Montreal police are investigating shootings at two Jewish schools, and Canadian officials say they're looking into an alleged "threat" against Air India.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Gaza evacuations: Another 32 Canadians were evacuated from Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, the federal government confirmed, and more than 260 are on the list to leave Friday.

2. 'This is not Montreal': Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was "horrified" by the shots fired at Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.

3. Air India threat: Canadian officials have confirmed they're investigating an alleged "threat" against Air India, as a video circulating online advises Sikh travellers to avoid the airline as of Nov. 19.

4. COVID-19 update: Which drugs are approved for treating non-severe cases of COVID-19? The World Health Organization just released its latest guidelines.

5. 'Still haunts me': Veterans share memories of war, as military historians look for ways to keep their stories alive in the minds of Canadians.

One more thing...

Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rebecca Blackwell