These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

1. 'I feel that I'm born again': Canadians describe their journey out of Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

2. Tour bus crash: Members of Shania Twain's stage crew were injured in a Saskatchewan bus crash.

3. Home heating tax: The NDP's Jagmeet Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as the party’s home heating motion is defeated.

4. Side effects suit: Demand for Ozempic does not appear to be slowing despite a proposed lawsuit, pharmacists say.

5. What's next? Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, this minister says.

One more thing…

These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5

Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of prints created by Canada's greatest contemporary artists during the Second World War.