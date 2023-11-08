These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Some Canadians are able to leave Gaza, why so many immigrants are leaving Canada and the carbon tax debate remains alive in the House.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Israel-Hamas war: More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document.

2. Immigrants leaving: Why are so many immigrants leaving Canada?

3. Carbon tax: NDP keeps carbon tax debate alive in the House with a motion calling for home heating GST relief.

4. Positive health update: What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer.

5. Fast food lawsuit: Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization.

One more thing…

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share stage with former Fox host Tucker Carlson

On the left, Danielle Smith gives the state of the province address in Edmonton on Wednesday October 25, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Fransson) and on the right, Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)