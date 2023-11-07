These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

MPs defeat a motion calling on the federal government to expand the carbon tax carve-out to all home heating, the death toll in Gaza surpasses 10,000, and two are dead after a fire at Canada's high commission in Nigeria.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Carbon tax motion: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.

2. Airstrikes in Gaza: The Israeli army severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and pounded it with airstrikes Monday as the Palestinian death toll passes 10,000 people.

3. Fire at diplomatic mission: Two Nigerian maintenance workers were killed Monday and two others injured when a diesel tank exploded at Canada's high commission in Abuja, Nigeria.

4. Dental data: More than one third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year, according to a new Statistics Canada report.

5. New research: Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.

One more thing...

Why we could see more bouts of intense northern lights in the next year

In this photo captured by Matt Melnyk on a cold snowy Calgary night, the northern lights can be seen. (Contributed)