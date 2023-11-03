5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The death toll in Gaza continues to rise, foreign-trained doctors file a human rights complaint in Saskatchewan, and vaccines start rolling out for Canadian seniors.

    Here's what you need to know to start your day:

    1. Israel-Hamas war: Israeli troops fought with Hamas militants and encircled Gaza City on Thursday, the military said, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000.

    2. 'The most toxic place': Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of "racist, and discriminatory leadership" while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.

    3. Vaccines in Canada: There are now four main vaccines available to seniors in Canada this fall, each targeting a troubling virus or bacteria that in the past has led to increased hospitalizations and death among the vulnerable population, but not all of them are free.

    4. 'Wish him all the best': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal's suggestion that it may be time he steps down to make room for a new Liberal party leader. 

    5. Vehicle recall: Hundreds of thousands of Toyota SUVs are being recalled in Canada due to an issue that can cause the vehicles to burst into flames while being driven. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

