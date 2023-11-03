These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The death toll in Gaza continues to rise, foreign-trained doctors file a human rights complaint in Saskatchewan, and vaccines start rolling out for Canadian seniors.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Israel-Hamas war: Israeli troops fought with Hamas militants and encircled Gaza City on Thursday, the military said, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000.

2. 'The most toxic place': Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of "racist, and discriminatory leadership" while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.

3. Vaccines in Canada: There are now four main vaccines available to seniors in Canada this fall, each targeting a troubling virus or bacteria that in the past has led to increased hospitalizations and death among the vulnerable population, but not all of them are free.

4. 'Wish him all the best': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal's suggestion that it may be time he steps down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.

5. Vehicle recall: Hundreds of thousands of Toyota SUVs are being recalled in Canada due to an issue that can cause the vehicles to burst into flames while being driven.

One more thing...

Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)