These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Some foreign nationals leave Gaza amid war, the feds share immigration targets for the next few years, and Pierre Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election.'

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Some foreign nationals leave Gaza: Canada was excluded from a list of countries of foreign nationals allowed to leave the war-torn Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, but the federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the Palestinian territory to continue in the coming days.

2. Immigration targets: The federal government has shared its immigration levels plan for the next few years, with an aim to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026.

3. A 'carbon tax election': Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for a carbon-price carve-out on all forms of home heating until Canadians can have their say in "a carbon tax election," a fight that the Liberal government says it's ready to take on.

4. Test ban treaty: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

5. No pool for you: The Chase Field pool has been an iconic place for fans to watch the game and take a dip -- and for players to party after big wins. But there was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.

One more thing ...

Schools across Ontario close in response to bomb threats; connection unclear

An announcement about the threat and closure was first made on social media around 7:17 a.m. Nov. 1 by Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivieres in Timmins. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)