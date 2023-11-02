These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Some foreign nationals leave Gaza amid war, the feds share immigration targets for the next few years, and Pierre Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election.'
Here's what you need to know to start your day:
1. Some foreign nationals leave Gaza: Canada was excluded from a list of countries of foreign nationals allowed to leave the war-torn Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, but the federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the Palestinian territory to continue in the coming days.
2. Immigration targets: The federal government has shared its immigration levels plan for the next few years, with an aim to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026.
3. A 'carbon tax election': Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for a carbon-price carve-out on all forms of home heating until Canadians can have their say in "a carbon tax election," a fight that the Liberal government says it's ready to take on.
4. Test ban treaty: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.
5. No pool for you: The Chase Field pool has been an iconic place for fans to watch the game and take a dip -- and for players to party after big wins. But there was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.
One more thing ...
Schools across Ontario close in response to bomb threats; connection unclear
An announcement about the threat and closure was first made on social media around 7:17 a.m. Nov. 1 by Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivieres in Timmins. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance as diplomatic efforts aim to at least pause Gaza fighting
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.
'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 3 weeks, Gaza Health Ministry says
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Humane society in Ontario moving to new location, taking sprawling pet cemetery along with it
Hallows Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
Canadians hold largely negative views of parliamentary debate, many see it as 'posturing': Angus Reid
Despite attempts to rein in the rancor at Canada's House of Commons, Canadians largely hold negative views around the current state of debate in Parliament.
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
'Malicious hackers out there': Alberta mother warning others about gaming apps after accounts hacked
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
Peter Nygard's cross-examination at sex assault enters day 3
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying today under cross-examination at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.
Deer with arrow stuck in its side wandering Greater Victoria: conservation officers
B.C. conservation officers are searching for a deer with an arrow embedded in its side that’s been walking around Greater Victoria.
Quebec to welcome about 60K immigrants in 2024, impose French requirement for workers
Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Wednesday that his government's immigration target in 2024 would be about 50,000 newcomers, about the same as this year.
2 more killed as Russian artillery keeps on battering southern Ukraine's Kherson region
Russian shelling killed an 81-year-old woman in the yard of her home and a 60-year-old man in southern Ukraine's Kherson region Thursday, local authorities said. The deaths were the latest civilian casualties in Moscow's recent ramped-up bombardment of the front-line area.
Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war after speech interrupted by protester calling for ceasefire
U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought there should be a humanitarian 'pause' in the Israel-Hamas war, after his campaign speech Wednesday evening was interrupted by a protester calling for a ceasefire.
Alabama court says state can execute inmate with nitrogen gas
A divided Alabama Supreme Court said the state can execute an inmate with nitrogen gas, a method that has not previously been used carry out a death sentence.
Australian police accuse lunch host of murdering 3 guests with poisonous mushrooms
The host of a weekend family lunch at her Australian country home was charged with murdering three guests with poisonous mushrooms and attempting to murder a fourth who was left fighting for life, police said on Thursday.
Extremists kill 37 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria's hard-hit northeast
Extremists in northeastern Nigeria killed at least 37 villagers in two different attacks, residents said Wednesday, highlighting once again how deadly islamic extremist rebels have remained in their 14-year insurgency in the hard-hit region.
Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026
The federal government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026 in reaction to crunch on housing and other services, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
-
'I don't expect years': N.B. woman raising awareness for silent cancer risk
A Havelock, N.B., woman received a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer two weeks ago and she's raising awareness about the dangers of radon.
Cocaine, MDMA linked to growing number of overdose deaths in Canada: StatCan
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
B.C. needs non-prescription safe drug supply to curb OD deaths, expert panel says
An expert panel has urged the B.C. government to "immediately" pursue a non-prescription safe drug supply program, arguing the current prescription model is too restrictive to meaningfully combat the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
Canada joins 27 countries, EU in signing world-first 'Bletchley Declaration' AI risk paper
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
Britney Spears' memoir a million seller after just one week since its release
Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week.
What was Heidi Klum for Halloween this year? See her 2023 costume
Heidi Klum shook her tail feathers Tuesday for her latest elaborate Halloween costume, dressing up as a peacock with several acrobats forming her tail feathers.
What Justin Timberlake and Sam Asghari did after Britney Spears released her memoir
Britney Spears supporters have been waiting on comment from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her estranged husband Sam Asghari about her new memoir, "The Woman In Me."
Canadian Dairy Commission delays farmgate milk price hike by three months
The Canadian Dairy Commission is delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices.
AP news site hit by apparent denial-of-service attack
The Associated Press news website experienced an outage that appeared to be consistent with a denial-of-service attack, a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data in order to overwhelm it and knock it offline.
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
Cats have 276 different facial expressions, study finds
In a study published in the journal Behavioural Processes last month, two U.S. scientists counted 276 different facial expressions when domesticated cats interacted with one another.
WATCH Video shows incredible orca encounter off the coast of British Columbia
Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5
The Rangers won the first World Series championship in their 63-season franchise history by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.
Raptors snap three-game skid with dominant 130-111 win over Bucks
Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 26 points, Dennis Schroder had 24 points and 11 assists and the Toronto Raptors handily defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 130-111 on Wednesday.
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.