These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Israel rejects growing calls for ceasefire, immigrants increasingly leaving Canada, and the Liberals say no more carbon tax carve-outs coming.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Israeli PM says ceasefire 'will not happen': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing calls for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.

2. Immigrants leaving Canada: A new study has found that immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.

3. No more carve-outs: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil.

4. 'Incredibly shocking': Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died. He was 50.

5. Tick-tock: It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re ‘gaining’ an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.

One more thing ...

Families of Bernardo victims want Supreme Court to grant access to parole hearing records

Doug and Donna French arrives with their lawyer Tim Danson and other family members after Paul Bernardo's parole hearing at Milhaven Institution in Bath, Ont., on Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018. Bernardo was denied parole. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)