These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The latest lineup is unveiled by Apple, more Canadians say they believe the immigration rate is too high, and an Israeli government paper ponders resettling Gazans in Canada.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Immigration attitudes: A growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.

2. Israeli 'concept paper': An Israeli government ministry has drafted a wartime proposal to transfer the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people to Egypt's Sinai peninsula with Canada as one of several possible final destinations, drawing condemnation from the Palestinians.

3. New lineup: Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them.

4. 'Utterly useless': The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over a comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing "more Liberals" to have their voices heard.

5. Remembering Ryan Smolkin: Ryan Smolkin, the Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for founding Smoke's Poutinerie, has died at the age of 50.

One more thing...

Trick or treat: How Canadians are celebrating Halloween amid rising cost of living

Ella Gladstone's carved pumpkins, left, and her dressed as the 'Joker', right. (Handout)