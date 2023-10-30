These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

American-Canadian 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has died, an antisemitic riot broke out in Russia's Dagestan region, and St. Lawrence Seaway workers have reached an agreement.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Remembering Matthew Perry: 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54.

2. Riot in Dagestan: Hundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field Sunday, chanting antisemitic slogans and seeking passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel.

3. St. Lawrence Seaway strike: Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.

4. Ground assault: Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday, as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals.

5. 'Freak accident': American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has died at the age of 29 after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.

One more thing...

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist