These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A manhunt is underway for the suspect of a mass shooting in Maine, a seventh Canadian has been confirmed dead in Israel, and questions are being raised about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous heritage.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Maine mass shooting: A manhunt is underway for a U.S. Army reservist who authorities say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine.

2. Israel-Hamas war: Government officials have confirmed the death of a seventh Canadian in the Israel-Hamas war.

3. Buffy Sainte-Marie: Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie has responded to questions about her Indigenous ancestry that will be raised in a CBC report airing this week.

4. Trick or treat: A new poll suggests Canadians are roughly split down the middle when it comes to handing out Halloween candy this year.

5. Pressure cookers and kids' coats: Health Canada recalled several products this week. Here’s a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.

One more thing...

Saskatchewan baseball icon Mary 'Bonnie' Baker recognized in new Heritage Minute

Baker was a two-time all-star catcher in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. (Kim Mihalicz)