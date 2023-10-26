These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A mass shooting in the U.S., the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shooter had a history of intimate partner violence, police say, and Donald Trump has been fined for violating a gag order.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Mass shooting: At least 16 are dead and dozens have been injured in a shooting in Maine, law enforcement officials say.

2. Domestic attack: The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shooter was previously involved in intimate partner violence, police say.

3. Gag order violation: Donald Trump has been fined US$10,000 over a comment he made outside court in his New York civil fraud trial.

4. Anti-mandate bill: A Pierre Poilievre-backed anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate bill failed to pass the House of Commons.

5. New research: Declassified Cold War spy satellite images were used to discover hundreds of Roman forts. Read the just-published study.

One more thing…

Embassy in Lebanon prepared to help 17,000 Canadians evacuate if necessary, ambassador says

Smoke rises after a shelling in Um el-Tot, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)