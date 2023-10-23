These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Israel says it welcomes Canada's conclusions about the Gaza hospital strike, clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon intensify, and Canada's employment minister speaks out on Alberta possibly leaving the Canada Pension Plan.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Gaza hospital blast: Israel is "pleased" that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.

2. Israel and Hezbollah: Hezbollah announced the deaths of more militants as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border intensified and the Israeli prime minister warned Lebanon on Sunday not to let itself get dragged into a new war.

3. 'One-way ticket': Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a “one way ticket,” with no chance of return.

4. South China Sea: The U.S. renewed a warning it would defend the Philippines in case of an armed attack under a 1951 treaty, after Chinese ships blocked and collided with two Filipino vessels.

5. High prices and profits: The average price for an EV in Canada has climbed to almost $73,000, according to Canadian Black Book, making it well out of reach for most households.

One more thing...

How to talk to kids about conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war

A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)