These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their families out of India, Israel has ordered troops to 'be ready' to invade Gaza, and errors are growing at Canadian hospitals.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Diplomats evacuate: Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India after the Indian government made good on its threat to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday.

2. Gaza invasion imminent: Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes Thursday, including in the south where Palestinians were told to take refuge, and the country's defence minister ordered ground troops to "be ready" to invade, though he didn't say when.

3. 'Embarrassment to the health-care system': New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

4. Top election issues? Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research.

5. Watch out for fake news: As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, fact-checkers have stressed the need to be careful when recirculating photos and videos seen on social media that purport to illustrate the violence on the ground.

One more thing...

N.S. woman known as the ‘Queen of Socks’ collects thousands of pairs of socks for local homeless shelters

Mary Crosby, known as the "Queen of Socks" has collected more than 11,000 pairs of socks in the last two years to give back to local shelters in Nova Scotia. (CRISTIAN MONETTA/CTV NATIONAL NEWS)