These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Israel will let aid into Gaza from Egypt, the House Speaker was heckled for trying to stop heckling and a new poll on Canadian heart health knowledge.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Israel-Hamas: Israel said Wednesday that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

2. 'Boorish and rude': House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.

3. Childbirth injuries: Mothers and birthing parents in Canada are severely injured in as many as one out of four deliveries involving forceps, according to a study published in the BMJ Thursday.

4. Prohibited guns: The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.

5. Scammed: Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

One more thing…

1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds

The estimated 10-year risk of fatal cardiovascular disease was found to be lowest in Japan, South Korea, Spain, Denmark and England, and highest in China and Mexico for men and women alike. (Dariush M./shutterstock.com)