These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Here's what you need to know to know to start your day:

1. Humanitarian situation in Gaza: Water, power, medicine and food supplies are nearing depletion in Gaza as Israel maintains its retaliation for last week's deadly rampage by Hamas, with no signs of a ceasefire in sight.

2. Trudeau on war: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and for unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza as the ongoing conflict stretches on.

3. New rules for rentals: British Columbia has introduced new legislation on short-term rentals that will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, among other measures.

4. The cost of food: Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he wishes Canadian grocers would be more forthcoming about their plans to stabilize prices.

5. State of real estate: Home resales fell by 1.9 per cent across Canada in September, the third month in a row that resale rates have dropped, according to a new report by RBC.

One more thing...

Chinese jets make 'dangerous and reckless' intercept of Canadian surveillance flight: Blair

Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP-140 Aurora surveillance plane in the Persian Gulf, Sunday, February 19, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)