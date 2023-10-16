5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    A fifth Canadian is confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli invasion of Gaza looms, and Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76.

    Here's what you need to know to know to start your day:

    1. Fifth Canadian dead: There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government said Sunday.

    2. Gaza invasion looming: More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week as water supplies dwindle and hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse, while the enclave's population waits for an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly attack.

    3. Remembering Suzanne Somers: Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show "Three's Company" as well as her business endeavours, has died. She was 76.

    4. Support for Singh: This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest, but it gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention.

    5. Auto workers contract: Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.

    One more thing...

    Wars on algorithms: How social media coverage takes a toll on our well-being

    A Lebanese boy takes pictures on his mobile phone of the Israeli town of Metula, in the background, on the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Hussein Malla/AP Photo)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

    5 Canadians now confirmed killed in Israel-Hamas war, Global Affairs says

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    • Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

      There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News