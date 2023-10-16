These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A fifth Canadian is confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli invasion of Gaza looms, and Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76.

Here's what you need to know to know to start your day:

1. Fifth Canadian dead: There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government said Sunday.

2. Gaza invasion looming: More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week as water supplies dwindle and hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse, while the enclave's population waits for an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly attack.

3. Remembering Suzanne Somers: Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show "Three's Company" as well as her business endeavours, has died. She was 76.

4. Support for Singh: This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest, but it gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention.

5. Auto workers contract: Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.

One more thing...

Wars on algorithms: How social media coverage takes a toll on our well-being

A Lebanese boy takes pictures on his mobile phone of the Israeli town of Metula, in the background, on the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Hussein Malla/AP Photo)