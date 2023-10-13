These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada sends evacuation flights out of Israel, video from Hamas shows the group practising a mock attack, and Canadians stuck in the Gaza Strip are urging Canada to step up.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Evacuation flights: The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead.

2. Practising in plain sight: Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.

3. 'I really want to go back': The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.

4. OceanGate tragedy: The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic shipwreck has cancelled plans to retrieve more artifacts from the site because the leader of the upcoming expedition died in the Titan submersible implosion.

5. 'We're fed up': The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.

One more thing...

Do Canadians believe Trudeau's claims India is tied to a Sikh leader's death?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean)