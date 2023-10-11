These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Another Canadian citizen has died after Hamas' attack in Israel, Canada is set to begin airlifting citizens and their families from Tel Aviv, and Air Canada fires a pilot over anti-Israel social media posts.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Canadian killed in Israel: A Canadian citizen living in Israel who has deep ties to Ottawa was killed by Hamas, the Jewish Federation of Ottawa says.

2. Evacuation flights: The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.

3. Air Canada: An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.

4. 'Major impact': Nearly one in two Canadians say the recent errant honouring of a Nazi veteran in Parliament has affected Canada's reputation abroad, recent Nanos polling finds.

5. Celebrity separation: Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.

One more thing...

'Every life matters': Dispatches from Canadians affected by Israel-Hamas war

Destruction from Israeli aerial bombardment is seen in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported hundreds of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)