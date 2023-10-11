These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The federal government says it plans to evacuate Canadian citizens in Israel, Canadians share their experiences of being caught in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, and an NDP politician is told to retract her statement on the ongoing conflict.

1. 'We will help you': The Canadian government has announced it will arrange Canadian Armed Forces departure flights for Canadian citizens and permanent residents, along with their families, who have been stranded in Israel during the country's ongoing war with Hamas. Follow the latest updates.

2. Canadians stuck in Israel: Canadians in Israel tell CTV News about the "harrowing" few days they have experienced since fighting between Hamas and Israel broke out, as well as their hopes to return home.

3. MPP told to retract statement: The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama to retract a statement on the ongoing war.

4. Pride tape banned: The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape that has become a hot-button issue in hockey.

5. Pot policies: Five years after Canada's move to decriminalize the recreational use of cannabis, researchers say the policy's impact has had mixed success on public health goals and justice reform.

Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert

Bedbugs on a desk next to a pen for scale. (Orkin Canada/ Contributed)