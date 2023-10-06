These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada given days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, new measures announced to stabilize grocery prices, and Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting.'

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Canada-India relations: The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country due to a recent spat between the two countries, sources tell CTV News.

2. Cost of food: Canada's industry minister says the country's major grocers will soon take action to address high food prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns.

3. Putin condemns Nazi veteran recognition: Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in a Nazi military unit "disgusting."

4. Dangers of vaping: Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.

5. Turkey tab: After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.

One more thing...

Here’s what El Nino means for Canada's winter

A pedestrian tries to avoid walking through flooded water in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. Temperatures rose above 0 C in Ottawa that day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang