5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Calls for Deschênes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search.

    Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Calls for records to be unsealed: Another apology from Ottawa has sparked calls for the federal government to unseal Holocaust-related records from the Deschênes Commission.

    2. Giving up on health care: The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold.

    3. Landfill search: Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew insists he will keep a commitment to search a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women and says he hopes Ottawa will support the search.

    4. Blue Jays eliminated: The Toronto Blue Jays were defeated by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, leading to them being eliminated from the playoffs.

    5. Liberal MP goes against the grain: A Liberal MP sided with the Conservatives in their latest unsuccessful attempt to repeal Canada’s carbon pricing system.

    One more thing...

    Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics

    Several young kids at a playground are seen in this undated stock image. (iStock)

    Ottawa 'carefully' considering unsealing records after recognition of another Nazi veteran comes to light

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

