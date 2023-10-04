These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Manitoba voters make history, Canada's House of Commons has a new Speaker, and the U.S. House of Representatives ousts its Speaker.

Here's what you need to know to start you day.

1. History in Manitoba: In a historic election, the Manitoba NDP has won a majority government, with Wab Kinew becoming Canada's first First Nations premier.

2. Fegus takes the Speakership: Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election after the resignation of Anthony Rota.

3. McCarthy ousted: U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history.

4. Holiday storm: The weather is set to change in the Maritimes with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical-storm Philippe from the south.

5. Bear attack: The couple and dog killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says, calling the incident "a tragedy."

One more thing...

Canadian condo sales falling amid concerns over interest rate hikes

An Air Canada Boeing 787 aircraft arriving from Toronto passes behind condo towers in the Metrotown area of Burnaby, B.C., while on approach to land at Vancouver International Airport, on Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck