These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The House of Commons is set to pick a new Speaker, Manitobans go to the polls today, and homeowners in Canada brace for mortgage payment shock.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. A new Speaker: The House of Commons is set to vote for a new Speaker Tuesday in a rare mid-session election after the resignation of Anthony Rota.

2. Manitoba votes: Candidates made their final pitch to voters as Manitobans are set to head to the polls today.

3. Interest rate pain: With interest rates increasingly expected to stay higher for longer, many of the homeowners who locked in low rates years ago are likely bracing themselves for financial pain as their mortgage comes up for renewal.

4. Controversial warning: An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.

5. Trump trial: An aggrieved and defiant Donald Trump spent a day in court Monday for the testy start of a trial in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of properties.

One more thing...

Could you be an internet 'addict in denial'? New study suggests scale for online addictions

A woman sitting on her bed scrolling through her phone. Many people don't even realize they're addicted to the internet, a new study says. (Photo by Thirdman/Pexels)