5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Saskatchewan's premier says he vows to push through with his school pronoun policy, a B.C. Sikh leader says his life may be in danger, and a class action suit against Cold-FX gets certified.

    Here's what you need to know to start your day:

    1. Saskatchewan pronoun policy: In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law using the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian constitution

    2. Nijjar killing: A close associate of slain Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says he has also been warned by the RCMP that his life may be in danger.

    3. New class action: A recently certified class-action lawsuit alleges false advertising on Cold-FX products in Canada, and seeks to compensate anyone who bought the products.

    4. COVID-19 update: Some hospitals are bringing back masking -- and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say.

    5. Rotterdam shootings: A medical student accused of killing three people in shootings at an apartment and a hospital in the Netherlands had been undergoing psychological examinations, a hospital official said Friday.

    One more thing...

    These are Canada's most popular baby names

