Anthony Rota's resignation takes effect today, a judge has ruled Donald Trump defrauded banks and insurers, and the Hollywood writers' strike is over.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Speaker steps down: The resignation of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is set to take effect this evening leaving MPs to elect a replacement.

2. Trump ruled a fraud: A U.S. judge has ruled Donald Trump defrauded banks and insurers while building his real estate empire.

3. Strike over: The Hollywood writers' strike has been declared over after union boards voted to approve a deal with studios.

4. Waffen-SS Galicia Division: How was veteran Yaroslav Hunka's military unit linked to the Nazis?

5. Rapid evolution: Researchers are trying to understand how a subspecies of reindeer living off an Arctic archipelago managed to quickly adapt to an environment they've only been in for less than 10,000 years.

One more thing…

ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation

After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers. (Handout/CTV News)