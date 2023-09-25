These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Controversy ensues after a Nazi veteran was applauded in Parliament, Canadian autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, and a group of sentors say Canada's international student program faces "integrity challenges."

1. Rota apologizes: House Speaker Anthony Rota has apologized after inviting a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War to Parliament during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit.

2. New deal for Ford workers: Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members voted this weekend and have narrowly ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company, securing historic wage increases.

3. 'Integrity challenges': A group of Canadian senators is proposing a series of reforms to the country's international student program that include ways of protecting newcomers from fraud and abuse, as well as greater regulations and penalties for recruiters and educational institutions.

4. Ukraine news: A Russian drone and missile strike near Odesa damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and an abandoned hotel and injured one person, as attacks on Ukraine killed four civilians and wounded 13 in the past day, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

5. Pediatric health care: Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, according to a just-released report.

Not even the fall colours can escape climate change's impacts: scientists

David Gillies, Teresa Finik and Christina Torsein, left, take in the fall colours in Gatineau Park in Chelsea, Que., on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang