5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Canada, Doug Ford backtracks on the Greenbelt, and the U.S. weighs in on the Canada-India rift.

    Here's what you need to know to start your day:

    1. Zelenskyy in Canada: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrived in Canada Thursday night, and have a full day of events ahead of them, in Ottawa and Toronto.

    2. Ford backtracks: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”

    3. Canada-India rift: The U.S. is in touch with India after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving India no "special exemption" in the matter, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

    4. Costly contract: A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5-million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe.

    5. Signs and symptoms: Here's a quick look at how to tell if you have COVID, a cold or the flu.

    One more thing...

    Is a 'no-tipping' policy ready to be adopted by Canadian restaurants?

    As Canadians report their frustrations with 'out-of-control' tipping culture, is it time to remove the option to tip at restaurants and is it even possible amid rising food costs? (Pexels)

