These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

1. Rent in Canada: Amid rising rent prices, these are the apartments currently on the market in Canada.

2. Tragic collision: Four wildfire fighters were killed in a crash on a B.C. highway while on their way home from fighting fires.

3. Authors sue OpenAI: John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and more authors are suing OpenAI for copyright infringement.

4. Allegation fallout: India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services Thursday as a rift widened between the countries.

5. Latest data: Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada.

