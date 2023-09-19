These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada, Trudeau defends his allegations against India and has tipping gone too far?

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies: B.C.'s human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' rallies planned across Canada.

2. Nijjar killing: Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader.

3. Scooter safety: As their popularity grows, so do emergency room visits from scooter-related injuries, one expert says.

4. UN agenda: Canada's to-do list at the United Nations? Confronting the climate crisis, helping Ukraine defeat Russia and eradicating global poverty.

5. Inflation impact: In addition to paying more for some groceries, Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, Statistics Canada data shows.

One more thing…

Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

Restaurant owners are grappling with the thorny and complex issue of balancing the huge discrepancy in income between servers and kitchen staff created by the current practice of tipping. A tip is left on a table Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)