These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    1. Anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies: B.C.'s human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' rallies planned across Canada.

    2. Nijjar killing: Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader.

    3. Scooter safety: As their popularity grows, so do emergency room visits from scooter-related injuries, one expert says.

    4. UN agenda: Canada's to-do list at the United Nations? Confronting the climate crisis, helping Ukraine defeat Russia and eradicating global poverty.

    5. Inflation impact: In addition to paying more for some groceries, Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, Statistics Canada data shows.

    Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Restaurant owners are grappling with the thorny and complex issue of balancing the huge discrepancy in income between servers and kitchen staff created by the current practice of tipping. A tip is left on a table Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

