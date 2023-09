Canada accuses India of killing a B.C. Sikh leader, a missing U.S. F-35 was found and Sandie Rinaldo's most memorable interview moments.

1. Nijjar killing: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuses India of playing a role in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.

2. Missing jet: Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected.

3. United Nations: Heading for the UN, Ukraine's president is questioning why Russia still has a place there.

4. Fabled plane: Long-secret Canadian intelligence sealed the cancellation of the Avro Arrow, a new paper says.

5. Gaps growing: Transgender rights in Canada deeply divide voters, with a just-released study suggesting most still believe in only two genders.

