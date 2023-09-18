These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The Maritimes are reeling after the arrival of post-tropical storm Lee, Mike Babcock resigns as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and BMO is ending its auto finance business.

1. Lee moves on: Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf.

2. Babcock resigns: Ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.

3. Bad debt: BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business and trigger an unspecified number of layoffs in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.

4. Lich, Barber case: Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key "Freedom Convoy" organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.

5. Prostitution laws: The Ontario Superior Court is expected to release its decision this morning on a constitutional challenge launched by an alliance of groups advocating for the rights of sex workers.

Meet the Canadian on a mission to complete an Ironman triathlon on all 7 continents