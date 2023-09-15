These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new measures aimed at tackling housing and grocery affordability, the death toll in Libya exceeds 11,000, and communities in the Maritimes brace for the arrival of Hurricane Lee.

1. Groceries and housing: The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.

2. Flooding in Libya: The death toll in Libya's coastal city of Derna has soared to 11,300 as search efforts continue following a massive flood fed by the breaching of two dams in heavy rains.

3. Hurricane Lee: Parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Lee, expected to approach the Maritimes as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning.

4. Have another coffee: According to a recent study, the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals how high or low their risk is of developing mental health disorders like depression or anxiety.

5. UFO stories sought: NASA scientists are asking people to share their experiences of unidentified anomalous phenomena sightings, saying more information and research surrounding these reports could help reduce stigma associated with the topic.

Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'

Furries pose for the annual Fursuit Group Photo at the Anthrocon Convention at David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday, June 2, 2022, in downtown Pittsburgh. Furries shut down the street of Penn Avenue between 9th and 11th streets for their annual Fursuit Parade and Block Party. (Maya Giron/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)