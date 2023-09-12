These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A new COVID-19 vaccine, a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, and the Liberal party caucus retreat kicks off.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. New COVID-19 vaccine: Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine, which will soon be available for all Canadians over the age of six months.

2. Biden impeachment inquiry: U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has directed a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings.

3. Liberal caucus retreat: The federal Liberal caucus retreat has kicked off in London, Ont., with MPs voicing the need to act on housing and better communicate the party's policies.

4. North Korea-Russia meeting: Kim Jong Un vowed "unconditional support" for Russia's "just fight" during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

5. iPhone concerns: A French watchdog agency has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.

One more thing …

How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims

As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online. (Pexels)