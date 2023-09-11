These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The prime minister is stuck in India, the death toll from the earthquake in Morocco rises, and Spain's embattled soccer chief resigns.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Stuck in India: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.

2: Morocco earthquake: In Morocco, more than 2,400 people are dead -- a number that is expected to rise -- and the United Nations estimated that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night's magnitude 6.8 quake.

3. Kissing scandal: Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales quit his post on Sunday after three weeks of scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicited kiss to a player on the women's national team as they celebrated their World Cup victory last month.

4.'An uneasy feeling': Though the track of Hurricane Lee remains unclear, anxiety created by powerful storms has been growing on the East Coast -- especially in communities that felt Fiona's wrath last year.

5.Russia-North Korea relations: A North Korean train presumably carrying leader Kim Jong Un has departed for Russia for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean media said Monday.

One more thing …

Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. changed his appearance and slipped out of search areas

A photo provided by the Chester County Prison (left) shows Danelo Cavalcante and an image provided later by the Pennsylvania State Police (right) shows Cavalcante after a week on the run with what police called “a changed appearance.” (Chester County Prison and Pennsylvania State Police via AP)